قَالَ
يَٰٓإِبۡلِيسُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
أَن
تَسۡجُدَ
لِمَا
خَلَقۡتُ
بِيَدَيَّۖ
أَسۡتَكۡبَرۡتَ
أَمۡ
كُنتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعَالِينَ
٧٥
主说：易卜劣厮啊！你怎么不肯对我亲手造的人叩头呢？你自大呢？还是你本是高尚的呢？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and…