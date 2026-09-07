وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
我没有徒然地创造天地万物，那是不信道者的猜测。悲哉！不信道的人们将受火刑。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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