يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
达五德啊！我确已任命你为大地的代治者，你当替人民秉公判决，不要顺从私欲，以免私欲使你叛离真主的大道；叛离真主的大道者，将因忘却清算之日而受严厉的刑罚。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Advice to Rulers and Leaders
This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to the truth and justice revealed from Him, they should not turn away from it and be led astray from the path of Allah. Allah has issued a stern warning of…
Advice to Rulers and Leaders
This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to th…