أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
难道我使信道而且行善者，象在地方作恶者一样吗？难道我使敬畏者，象放肆的人一样吗？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:
وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ…
The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He…