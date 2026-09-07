كِتَٰبٌ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
إِلَيۡكَ
مُبَٰرَكٞ
لِّيَدَّبَّرُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
وَلِيَتَذَكَّرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢٩
这是我所降示你的一本吉祥的经典，以便他们沉思经中的节文，以便有理智的人们觉悟。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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