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Al-Qamar 54:9 ۞ كذبت قبلهم قوم نوح فكذبوا عبدنا وقالوا مجنون وازدجر ٩

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۞ كَذَّبَتۡ
قَبۡلَهُمۡ
قَوۡمُ
نُوحٖ
فَكَذَّبُواْ
عَبۡدَنَا
وَقَالُواْ
مَجۡنُونٞ
وَٱزۡدُجِرَ
٩
在他们之前，努哈的宗族否认过，他们否认过我的仆人，他们说：这是一个疯人。他曾被喝斥，
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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Notes placeholders