وَلَقَد
تَّرَكۡنَٰهَآ
ءَايَةٗ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
١٥
我确已将这件事留作一种迹象，有接受劝告者吗？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…