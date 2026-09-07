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Al-Qamar 54:15 ولقد تركناها اية فهل من مدكر ١٥

529 · 27

وَلَقَد
تَّرَكۡنَٰهَآ
ءَايَةٗ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
١٥
我确已将这件事留作一种迹象，有接受劝告者吗？
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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Notes placeholders