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Al-Qamar 54:10 فدعا ربه اني مغلوب فانتصر ١٠

529 · 27

فَدَعَا
رَبَّهُۥٓ
أَنِّي
مَغۡلُوبٞ
فَٱنتَصِرۡ
١٠
故他祈祷他的主说：我确是被压迫的，求你相助吧！
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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Notes placeholders