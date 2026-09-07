مُّهۡطِعِينَ
إِلَى
ٱلدَّاعِۖ
يَقُولُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمٌ
عَسِرٞ
٨
大家引颈而奔，群集于召唤者的面前。不信道的人们将说：这是一个烦难的日子！
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,
يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر…
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they…