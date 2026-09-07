خُشَّعًا
أَبۡصَٰرُهُمۡ
يَخۡرُجُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأَجۡدَاثِ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
جَرَادٞ
مُّنتَشِرٞ
٧
他们不敢仰视地由坟中出来，好象是遍地的蝗虫；
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,
يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر…
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they…