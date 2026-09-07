وَإِن
يَرَوۡاْ
ءَايَةٗ
يُعۡرِضُواْ
وَيَقُولُواْ
سِحۡرٞ
مُّسۡتَمِرّٞ
٢
如果他们看见一种迹象，他们就退避，而且说：这是一种有力的魔术。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Which was revealed in Makkah
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Which was revealed in Makkah
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