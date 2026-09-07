وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٤٠
我确已《古兰经》易于记诵，有接受劝告的人吗？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut
Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never…
The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut
Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the…