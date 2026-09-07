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Al-Qamar 54:40 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٤٠

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وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٤٠
我确已《古兰经》易于记诵，有接受劝告的人吗？
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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