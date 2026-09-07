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Al-Qamar 54:36 ولقد انذرهم بطشتنا فتماروا بالنذر ٣٦

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وَلَقَدۡ
أَنذَرَهُم
بَطۡشَتَنَا
فَتَمَارَوۡاْ
بِٱلنُّذُرِ
٣٦
他确已将我的惩治警告他们，但他们以怀疑的态度否认警告。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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Notes placeholders