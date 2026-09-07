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Al-Qamar 54:34 انا ارسلنا عليهم حاصبا الا ال لوط نجيناهم بسحر ٣٤

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إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
حَاصِبًا
إِلَّآ
ءَالَ
لُوطٖۖ
نَّجَّيۡنَٰهُم
بِسَحَرٖ
٣٤
我确已使飞沙走石的暴风去毁灭他们；惟鲁特的信徒，我在黎明时拯救了他们。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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Notes placeholders