إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
حَاصِبًا
إِلَّآ
ءَالَ
لُوطٖۖ
نَّجَّيۡنَٰهُم
بِسَحَرٖ
٣٤
我确已使飞沙走石的暴风去毁灭他们；惟鲁特的信徒，我在黎明时拯救了他们。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut
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