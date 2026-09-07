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Al-Qamar 54:37 ولقد راودوه عن ضيفه فطمسنا اعينهم فذوقوا عذابي ونذر ٣٧

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وَلَقَدۡ
رَٰوَدُوهُ
عَن
ضَيۡفِهِۦ
فَطَمَسۡنَآ
أَعۡيُنَهُمۡ
فَذُوقُواْ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
٣٧
他们确已诱惑他，叫他不要保护他的客人，但我涂抹了他们的眼睛。你们尝试我的刑罚和警告吧！
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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Notes placeholders