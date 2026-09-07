Al-Mursalat 77:39 فان كان لكم كيد فكيدون ٣٩
页 581 · 卷 29
فَإِن
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
كَيۡدٞ
فَكِيدُونِ
٣٩
如果你们有什么计谋，你们可对我用计。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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