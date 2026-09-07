Al-Mursalat 77:30 انطلقوا الى ظل ذي ثلاث شعب ٣٠
页 581 · 卷 29
ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
ظِلّٖ
ذِي
ثَلَٰثِ
شُعَبٖ
٣٠
你们去享受有三个权的荫影吧！
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
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The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
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