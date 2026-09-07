Al-Mursalat 77:38 هاذا يوم الفصل جمعناكم والاولين ٣٨
页 581 · 卷 29
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَصۡلِۖ
جَمَعۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٣٨
这是判决之日，我把你们和先民集合在一处。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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