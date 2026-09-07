Al-Mursalat 77:27 وجعلنا فيها رواسي شامخات واسقيناكم ماء فراتا ٢٧
页 581 · 卷 29
وَجَعَلۡنَا
فِيهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
شَٰمِخَٰتٖ
وَأَسۡقَيۡنَٰكُم
مَّآءٗ
فُرَاتٗا
٢٧
我曾在大地上，安置许多崇高的山峦。我曾赏赐你们甘美的饮料。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…