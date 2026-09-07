إِنَّمَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
عِلۡمٗا
٩٨
你们所当崇拜的，只是真主，除他外，绝无应受崇拜的，他是周知万物的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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How As-Samiri made the Calf
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