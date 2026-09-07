قَالَ
يَبۡنَؤُمَّ
لَا
تَأۡخُذۡ
بِلِحۡيَتِي
وَلَا
بِرَأۡسِيٓۖ
إِنِّي
خَشِيتُ
أَن
تَقُولَ
فَرَّقۡتَ
بَيۡنَ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
وَلَمۡ
تَرۡقُبۡ
قَوۡلِي
٩٤
他说：我的胞弟啊！你不要揪住我的头发和胡子，我的确怕你说：'你使以色列分裂，而不注意我的话。'
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned
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