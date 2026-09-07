قَالَ
بَصُرۡتُ
بِمَا
لَمۡ
يَبۡصُرُواْ
بِهِۦ
فَقَبَضۡتُ
قَبۡضَةٗ
مِّنۡ
أَثَرِ
ٱلرَّسُولِ
فَنَبَذۡتُهَا
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
سَوَّلَتۡ
لِي
نَفۡسِي
٩٦
他说：我曾见他们所未见的，我从使者的遗迹上握了一把土， 而我把它抛下去，我的私欲那样怂恿我。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
How As-Samiri made the Calf
Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muhammad bin Ishaq reported from Ibn `Abbas that he said, "As-Samiri was a man from the people of Bajarma, a people who worshipped cows. He still had the…
How As-Samiri made the Calf
Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muha…