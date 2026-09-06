وَرَٰوَدَتۡهُ
ٱلَّتِي
هُوَ
فِي
بَيۡتِهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
وَغَلَّقَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبَ
وَقَالَتۡ
هَيۡتَ
لَكَۚ
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
رَبِّيٓ
أَحۡسَنَ
مَثۡوَايَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يُفۡلِحُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢٣
他的女主人，把所有的门都紧紧地关闭起来，然后，勾引他说：快来（拥抱）我啊！他说：求真主保佑我！他是我的主，他已优待了我。不义的人必定不会成功。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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