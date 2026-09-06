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Yusuf 12:23 وراودته التي هو في بيتها عن نفسه وغلقت الابواب وقالت هيت لك قال معاذ الله انه ربي احسن مثواي انه لا يفلح الظالمون ٢٣

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وَرَٰوَدَتۡهُ
ٱلَّتِي
هُوَ
فِي
بَيۡتِهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
وَغَلَّقَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبَ
وَقَالَتۡ
هَيۡتَ
لَكَۚ
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
رَبِّيٓ
أَحۡسَنَ
مَثۡوَايَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يُفۡلِحُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢٣
他的女主人，把所有的门都紧紧地关闭起来，然后，勾引他说：快来（拥抱）我啊！他说：求真主保佑我！他是我的主，他已优待了我。不义的人必定不会成功。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Wife of the `Aziz loves Yusuf and plots against Him

Allah states that the wife of the `Aziz of Egypt, in whose house Yusuf resided and whose husband recommended that she takes care of him and be generous to him, tried to seduce Yusuf! She called him to do an evil act with her, because she loved him v

Wife of the `Aziz loves Yusuf and plots against Him

Allah states that the wife of the `Aziz of Egypt, in whose house Yusuf resided and whose husband re

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