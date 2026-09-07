وَمَا
تَشَآءُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
عَلِيمًا
حَكِيمٗا
٣٠
除真主意欲外，你们决不意欲。真主是全知的，是至睿的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ
(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee…
Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the…