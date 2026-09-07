نَّحۡنُ
خَلَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَشَدَدۡنَآ
أَسۡرَهُمۡۖ
وَإِذَا
شِئۡنَا
بَدَّلۡنَآ
أَمۡثَٰلَهُمۡ
تَبۡدِيلًا
٢٨
我创造了他们，并使他们的体格坚实。如果我意欲，我将以像他们一样的人代替他们。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.
فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ
(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee…
Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the…