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Al-Insan 76:28 نحن خلقناهم وشددنا اسرهم واذا شينا بدلنا امثالهم تبديلا ٢٨

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نَّحۡنُ
خَلَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَشَدَدۡنَآ
أَسۡرَهُمۡۖ
وَإِذَا
شِئۡنَا
بَدَّلۡنَآ
أَمۡثَٰلَهُمۡ
تَبۡدِيلًا
٢٨
我创造了他们，并使他们的体格坚实。如果我意欲，我将以像他们一样的人代替他们。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.

فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ

(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the

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