إِنَّ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
يُحِبُّونَ
ٱلۡعَاجِلَةَ
وَيَذَرُونَ
وَرَآءَهُمۡ
يَوۡمٗا
ثَقِيلٗا
٢٧
这等人的确爱好现世，而忽视未来的严重的一日。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
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