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Translation
12:16
وجاءوا اباهم عشاء يبكون ١٦
وَجَآءُوٓ أَبَاهُمْ عِشَآءًۭ يَبْكُونَ ١٦
وَجَآءُوٓ
أَبَاهُمۡ
عِشَآءٗ
يَبۡكُونَ
١٦
Then they returned to their father in the evening, weeping.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:16
وجاءوا اباهم عشاء يبكون ١٦
وَجَآءُوٓ أَبَاهُمْ عِشَآءًۭ يَبْكُونَ ١٦
وَجَآءُوٓ
أَبَاهُمۡ
عِشَآءٗ
يَبۡكُونَ
١٦
Then they returned to their father in the evening, weeping.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections