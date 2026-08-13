Yusuf 12:82 واسال القرية التي كنا فيها والعير التي اقبلنا فيها وانا لصادقون ٨٢
Trang 245 · Juz 13
وَسۡـَٔلِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
ٱلَّتِي
كُنَّا
فِيهَا
وَٱلۡعِيرَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَقۡبَلۡنَا
فِيهَاۖ
وَإِنَّا
لَصَٰدِقُونَ
٨٢
“(Để xác minh sự thật), cha có thể hỏi người dân nơi chúng con đã tá túc, cha cũng có thể hỏi đoàn lữ hành cùng trở về với chúng con. Chúng con hoàn toàn trung thực.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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