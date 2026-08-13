Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Yusuf 12:82 واسال القرية التي كنا فيها والعير التي اقبلنا فيها وانا لصادقون ٨٢

Trang 245 · Juz 13

وَسۡـَٔلِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
ٱلَّتِي
كُنَّا
فِيهَا
وَٱلۡعِيرَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَقۡبَلۡنَا
فِيهَاۖ
وَإِنَّا
لَصَٰدِقُونَ
٨٢
“(Để xác minh sự thật), cha có thể hỏi người dân nơi chúng con đã tá túc, cha cũng có thể hỏi đoàn lữ hành cùng trở về với chúng con. Chúng con hoàn toàn trung thực.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,

بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ

(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders