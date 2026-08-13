Yusuf 12:61 قالوا سنراود عنه اباه وانا لفاعلون ٦١
Trang 242 · Juz 13
قَالُواْ
سَنُرَٰوِدُ
عَنۡهُ
أَبَاهُ
وَإِنَّا
لَفَٰعِلُونَ
٦١
(Các anh của Yusuf) nói: “Chúng tôi sẽ cố gắng khuyên cha của nó (không giữ nó lại) và chúng tôi thực sự sẽ làm (điều đó).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt
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Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt
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