Yusuf 12:60 فان لم تاتوني به فلا كيل لكم عندي ولا تقربون ٦٠
Trang 242 · Juz 13
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَأۡتُونِي
بِهِۦ
فَلَا
كَيۡلَ
لَكُمۡ
عِندِي
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبُونِ
٦٠
“Nếu các người không đưa nó đến gặp ta thì các người sẽ không nhận được bất kỳ lượng thóc nào từ ta và cũng sẽ không được đến gần ta.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt
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