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Yusuf 12:60 فان لم تاتوني به فلا كيل لكم عندي ولا تقربون ٦٠

Trang 242 · Juz 13

فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَأۡتُونِي
بِهِۦ
فَلَا
كَيۡلَ
لَكُمۡ
عِندِي
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبُونِ
٦٠
“Nếu các người không đưa nó đến gặp ta thì các người sẽ không nhận được bất kỳ lượng thóc nào từ ta và cũng sẽ không được đến gần ta.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt

As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after Yusuf became minister of Egypt and the seven years of abundance passed, then came the seven years of drought that struck all areas of Egypt. The drou

Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt

As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after

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Notes placeholders