Yusuf 12:59 ولما جهزهم بجهازهم قال ايتوني باخ لكم من ابيكم الا ترون اني اوفي الكيل وانا خير المنزلين ٥٩
Trang 242 · Juz 13
وَلَمَّا
جَهَّزَهُم
بِجَهَازِهِمۡ
قَالَ
ٱئۡتُونِي
بِأَخٖ
لَّكُم
مِّنۡ
أَبِيكُمۡۚ
أَلَا
تَرَوۡنَ
أَنِّيٓ
أُوفِي
ٱلۡكَيۡلَ
وَأَنَا۠
خَيۡرُ
ٱلۡمُنزِلِينَ
٥٩
Sau khi đã chuẩn bị xong phần lương thực cho họ, Yusuf nói (với họ): “Các người hãy dắt đứa em trai đang ở với cha của các người đến gặp ta. Các người không thấy rằng ta là người toàn quyền đong đo lương thực và là người hiếu khách sao?!”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt
As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after Yusuf became minister of Egypt and the seven years of abundance passed, then came the seven years of drought that struck all areas of Egypt. The drou…
Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt
As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after…