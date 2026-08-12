Yusuf 12:58 وجاء اخوة يوسف فدخلوا عليه فعرفهم وهم له منكرون ٥٨
وَجَآءَ
إِخۡوَةُ
يُوسُفَ
فَدَخَلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَعَرَفَهُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
مُنكِرُونَ
٥٨
Các anh (cùng cha khác mẹ) của Yusuf đến (Ai Cập để tìm kiếm lương thực). Khi họ vào trình diện, Yusuf đã nhận ra họ nhưng họ không nhận ra Yusuf.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt
As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after Yusuf became minister of Egypt and the seven years of abundance passed, then came the seven years of drought that struck all areas of Egypt. The drou…
Yusuf's Brothers travel to Egypt
As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq and several others said that the reason why Yusuf's brothers went to Egypt, is that after…