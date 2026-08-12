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Yusuf 12:57 ولاجر الاخرة خير للذين امنوا وكانوا يتقون ٥٧

12:57
وَلَأَجۡرُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
خَيۡرٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَكَانُواْ
يَتَّقُونَ
٥٧
Và phần thưởng ở Đời Sau chắc chắn sẽ tốt hơn cho những người có đức tin và ngoan đạo.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Reign in Egypt

Allah said next,

وَكَذلِكَ مَكَّنَّا لِيُوسُفَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ

(Thus did We give full authority to Yusuf in the land), in Egypt,

يَتَبَوَّأُ مِنْهَا حَيْثُ يَشَآءُ

(to take possession therein, when or where he likes.) As-Suddi and `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said that this par

Yusuf's Reign in Egypt

Allah said next,

وَكَذلِكَ مَكَّنَّا لِيُوسُفَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ

(Thus did We give full authority to Yusuf in the land), in Egypt,

يَ
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Notes placeholders