Yusuf 12:55 قال اجعلني على خزاين الارض اني حفيظ عليم ٥٥
قَالَ
ٱجۡعَلۡنِي
عَلَىٰ
خَزَآئِنِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
إِنِّي
حَفِيظٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٥٥
(Yusuf) nói: “Xin bệ hạ để hạ thần phụ trách cai quản kho lương thực của đất nước (Ai Cập), chắc chắn, thần sẽ là một người bảo quản hiểu biết (đáng tin).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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