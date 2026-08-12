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Yusuf 12:55 قال اجعلني على خزاين الارض اني حفيظ عليم ٥٥

12:55
قَالَ
ٱجۡعَلۡنِي
عَلَىٰ
خَزَآئِنِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
إِنِّي
حَفِيظٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٥٥
(Yusuf) nói: “Xin bệ hạ để hạ thần phụ trách cai quản kho lương thực của đất nước (Ai Cập), chắc chắn, thần sẽ là một người bảo quản hiểu biết (đáng tin).”
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Rank with the King of Egypt

Allah states that when he became aware of Yusuf's innocence and his innocense of what he was accused of, the king said,

ائْتُونِى بِهِ أَسْتَخْلِصْهُ لِنَفْسِى

(Bring him to me that I may attach him to my person.), `that I may make him among my close aids and associ

Yusuf's Rank with the King of Egypt

Allah states that when he became aware of Yusuf's innocence and his innocense of what he was accused of, the king s

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Notes placeholders