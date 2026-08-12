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Yusuf 12:53 ۞ وما ابري نفسي ان النفس لامارة بالسوء الا ما رحم ربي ان ربي غفور رحيم ٥٣

12:53
۞ وَمَآ
أُبَرِّئُ
نَفۡسِيٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلنَّفۡسَ
لَأَمَّارَةُۢ
بِٱلسُّوٓءِ
إِلَّا
مَا
رَحِمَ
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
٥٣
“Thần không cho mình vô tội. Quả thật, dục vọng (của con người) thôi thúc điều xấu ngoại trừ ai đó được Thượng Đế thương xót. Quả thật, Thượng Đế là Đấng Tha Thứ, Đấng Nhân Từ.”
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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The King investigates what happened between the Wife of the `Aziz, the Women in the City, and Yusuf

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