Yusuf 12:52 ذالك ليعلم اني لم اخنه بالغيب وان الله لا يهدي كيد الخاينين ٥٢
ذَٰلِكَ
لِيَعۡلَمَ
أَنِّي
لَمۡ
أَخُنۡهُ
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
كَيۡدَ
ٱلۡخَآئِنِينَ
٥٢
“Đó là vì thần muốn để cho phu quân của thần biết rằng thần không phản bội ông ấy khi ông ấy vắng mặt. Tuy nhiên, Allah không hướng dẫn kế hoạch của những kẻ phản bội.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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