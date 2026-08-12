Yusuf 12:51 قال ما خطبكن اذ راودتن يوسف عن نفسه قلن حاش لله ما علمنا عليه من سوء قالت امرات العزيز الان حصحص الحق انا راودته عن نفسه وانه لمن الصادقين ٥١
قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُنَّ
إِذۡ
رَٰوَدتُّنَّ
يُوسُفَ
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦۚ
قُلۡنَ
حَٰشَ
لِلَّهِ
مَا
عَلِمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
مِن
سُوٓءٖۚ
قَالَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
حَصۡحَصَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
أَنَا۠
رَٰوَدتُّهُۥ
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
وَإِنَّهُۥ
لَمِنَ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
٥١
Nhà vua phán: “Sự tình như thế nào về việc các quí bà đã tìm cách quyến rũ Yusuf?” Họ nói: “Allah là Đấng Hoàn Hảo! Chúng thần không hề biết bất cứ điều xấu nào về (Yusuf) cả. (Lúc này) vợ của vị đại quan thú tội, nói: “Giờ đây sự thật đã rõ ràng, chính thần là người đã tìm cách quyến rũ (Yusuf), còn (Yusuf) vốn dĩ là một người ngay thẳng và trung thực.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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