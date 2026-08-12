Yusuf 12:50 وقال الملك ايتوني به فلما جاءه الرسول قال ارجع الى ربك فاساله ما بال النسوة اللاتي قطعن ايديهن ان ربي بكيدهن عليم ٥٠
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱئۡتُونِي
بِهِۦۖ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُ
ٱلرَّسُولُ
قَالَ
ٱرۡجِعۡ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكَ
فَسۡـَٔلۡهُ
مَا
بَالُ
ٱلنِّسۡوَةِ
ٱلَّٰتِي
قَطَّعۡنَ
أَيۡدِيَهُنَّۚ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
بِكَيۡدِهِنَّ
عَلِيمٞ
٥٠
Nhà vua nói: “Các thần hãy đưa người giải mã giấc mơ đến gặp trẫm.” Nhưng khi sứ giả đến, Yusuf nói: “Anh hãy về tâu lại với chủ nhân của anh, hỏi ngài ấy về việc các quí bà đã cắt tay họ (thì sẽ xử trí) thế nào? Quả thật, Thượng Đế của ta biết rõ âm mưu của các quí bà đó.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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