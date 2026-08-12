Yusuf 12:49 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك عام فيه يغاث الناس وفيه يعصرون ٤٩
ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَامٞ
فِيهِ
يُغَاثُ
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَفِيهِ
يَعۡصِرُونَ
٤٩
“Rồi sau đó, sẽ là một năm dân chúng được mưa và trong năm đó mọi người sẽ ép được nước trái cây (ô liu và nho).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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