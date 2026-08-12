Yusuf 12:47 قال تزرعون سبع سنين دابا فما حصدتم فذروه في سنبله الا قليلا مما تاكلون ٤٧
قَالَ
تَزۡرَعُونَ
سَبۡعَ
سِنِينَ
دَأَبٗا
فَمَا
حَصَدتُّمۡ
فَذَرُوهُ
فِي
سُنۢبُلِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٤٧
(Yusuf) nói: “Các người hãy trồng liên tiếp trong bảy năm. Những gì thu hoạch được, các người hãy để nguyên nhánh bông mà dự trữ, chỉ trừ một ít để ăn.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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