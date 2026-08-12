Yusuf 12:45 وقال الذي نجا منهما وادكر بعد امة انا انبيكم بتاويله فارسلون ٤٥
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
نَجَا
مِنۡهُمَا
وَٱدَّكَرَ
بَعۡدَ
أُمَّةٍ
أَنَا۠
أُنَبِّئُكُم
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
فَأَرۡسِلُونِ
٤٥
Một trong hai người bạn tù đã thoát được (án tử) sực nhớ đến (Yusuf) sau một thời gian dài quên lãng, y tâu (với nhà vua): “Thần sẽ cho bệ hạ biết ý nghĩa của giấc mơ, xin bệ hạ cho phép thần đi gặp (Yusuf).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Dream of the King of Egypt
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