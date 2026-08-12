Yusuf 12:43 وقال الملك اني ارى سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات يا ايها الملا افتوني في روياي ان كنتم للرويا تعبرون ٤٣
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰ
سَبۡعَ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعَ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖۖ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
أَفۡتُونِي
فِي
رُءۡيَٰيَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
لِلرُّءۡيَا
تَعۡبُرُونَ
٤٣
Và (sau đó) nhà vua (của Ai Cập) nói (với quần thần của mình): “Quả thật, (trong giấc mơ) trẫm thấy bảy con bò béo tròn bị bảy con bò gầy nhom ăn thịt, (và trẫm thấy) bảy bông lúa xanh tươi và bảy bông lúa khô héo. Này các khanh, hãy cho trẫm biết ý nghĩa về những điều mà trẫm thấy trong giấc mơ, nếu như các khanh là những người biết giải mã giấc mơ.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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