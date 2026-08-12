Yusuf 12:39 يا صاحبي السجن اارباب متفرقون خير ام الله الواحد القهار ٣٩
يَٰصَٰحِبَيِ
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
ءَأَرۡبَابٞ
مُّتَفَرِّقُونَ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمِ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٣٩
“Này hai người bạn tù của tôi, nhiều Thượng Đế khác nhau tốt hơn hay chỉ một mình Allah, Đấng Duy Nhất, Đấng Thống Trị tốt hơn?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to…