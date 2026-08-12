Yusuf 12:38 واتبعت ملة ابايي ابراهيم واسحاق ويعقوب ما كان لنا ان نشرك بالله من شيء ذالك من فضل الله علينا وعلى الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يشكرون ٣٨
وَٱتَّبَعۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
ءَابَآءِيٓ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَۚ
مَا
كَانَ
لَنَآ
أَن
نُّشۡرِكَ
بِٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٖۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
مِن
فَضۡلِ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَعَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٣٨
“Tôi đã theo tín ngưỡng của ông cha của tôi: Ibrahim, Is-haaq và Ya’qub. Tất cả chúng tôi không tổ hợp với Allah bất cứ thứ gì. Đấy là hồng phúc mà Allah đã ban cho chúng tôi và toàn nhân loại nhưng hầu hết nhân loại không biết ơn (Ngài).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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