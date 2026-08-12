Yusuf 12:35 ثم بدا لهم من بعد ما راوا الايات ليسجننه حتى حين ٣٥
ثُمَّ
بَدَا
لَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
رَأَوُاْ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَيَسۡجُنُنَّهُۥ
حَتَّىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٥
Rồi khi họ đã thấy các bằng chứng chứng minh (Yusuf) vô tội (nhưng họ cho rằng tốt hơn là) nên bỏ tù Y trong một thời gian.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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