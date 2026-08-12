Yusuf 12:3 نحن نقص عليك احسن القصص بما اوحينا اليك هاذا القران وان كنت من قبله لمن الغافلين ٣
نَحۡنُ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَيۡكَ
أَحۡسَنَ
ٱلۡقَصَصِ
بِمَآ
أَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَيۡكَ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
وَإِن
كُنتَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِۦ
لَمِنَ
ٱلۡغَٰفِلِينَ
٣
(Này Thiên Sứ Muhammad), qua những điều TA mặc khải cho Ngươi trong Qur’an này, TA kể cho Ngươi nghe một câu chuyện hay nhất mà Ngươi chưa từng biết đến trước đây.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Qualities of the Qur'an
In the beginning of Surat Al-Baqarah we talked about the separate letters, Allah said,
تِلْكَ ءايَـتُ الْكِتَـبِ
(These are the verses of the Book) in ref…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Qualities of the Qur'an
In…