Yusuf 12:2 انا انزلناه قرانا عربيا لعلكم تعقلون ٢
إِنَّآ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَٰنًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
لَّعَلَّكُمۡ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٢
Quả thật, TA (Allah) đã ban Nó xuống dưới dạng Qur’an (một bài đọc) bằng tiếng Ả-rập mà các ngươi có thể hiểu.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Qualities of the Qur'an
In the beginning of Surat Al-Baqarah we talked about the separate letters, Allah said,
تِلْكَ ءايَـتُ الْكِتَـبِ
(These are the verses of the Book) in ref…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Qualities of the Qur'an
In…