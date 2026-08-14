Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Taha 20:50 قال ربنا الذي اعطى كل شيء خلقه ثم هدى ٥٠

Trang 314 · Juz 16

قَالَ
رَبُّنَا
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَعۡطَىٰ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
خَلۡقَهُۥ
ثُمَّ
هَدَىٰ
٥٠
Musa đáp: Thượng Đế của chúng tôi là Đấng đã ban cho vạn vật hình thể rồi hướng dẫn.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:

فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى

(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders