Taha 20:50 قال ربنا الذي اعطى كل شيء خلقه ثم هدى ٥٠
Trang 314 · Juz 16
قَالَ
رَبُّنَا
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَعۡطَىٰ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
خَلۡقَهُۥ
ثُمَّ
هَدَىٰ
٥٠
Musa đáp: Thượng Đế của chúng tôi là Đấng đã ban cho vạn vật hình thể rồi hướng dẫn.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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