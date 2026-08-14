Taha 20:49 قال فمن ربكما يا موسى ٤٩
Trang 314 · Juz 16
قَالَ
فَمَن
رَّبُّكُمَا
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
٤٩
(Pha-ra-ông) nói: “Thế ai là Thượng Đế của hai ngươi, hỡi Musa?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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