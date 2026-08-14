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Taha 20:49 قال فمن ربكما يا موسى ٤٩

Trang 314 · Juz 16

قَالَ
فَمَن
رَّبُّكُمَا
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
٤٩
(Pha-ra-ông) nói: “Thế ai là Thượng Đế của hai ngươi, hỡi Musa?”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:

فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى

(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem

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