Taha 20:106 فيذرها قاعا صفصفا ١٠٦
Trang 319 · Juz 16
فَيَذَرُهَا
قَاعٗا
صَفۡصَفٗا
١٠٦
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Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…